Open Menu

DGSE Holds Walk In Connection With Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 08:24 PM

DGSE holds walk in connection with Independence Day

The Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), under the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (FE&PT) commemorated the country’s 78th Independence Day with a patriotic walk and road show titled “Marka-e-Haq”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), under the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (FE&PT) commemorated the country’s 78th Independence Day with a patriotic walk and road show titled “Marka-e-Haq.”

The event, led by Students with Disabilities (SWDs) from DGSE’s Special Education Institutes, celebrated national unity and paid tribute to flood-affected communities across the country.

Students carrying the national flag and chanting patriotic slogans participated with enthusiasm, demonstrating their resilience and unwavering love for Pakistan and its armed forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General DGSE Capt. Asif Iqbal Asif emphasized the significance of inclusion and collective responsibility.

He reaffirmed his commitment to empowering children and persons with disabilities through education, training, and rehabilitation services within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), ensuring no child with disability is left behind.

A moment of silence and prayers was observed in memory of those who lost their lives and homes in the recent floods.

Recent Stories

Socioeconomic survey launched in Muzaffargarh

Socioeconomic survey launched in Muzaffargarh

49 seconds ago
 CDA, LEAs unite to expel illegal immigrants from C ..

CDA, LEAs unite to expel illegal immigrants from Capital region

51 seconds ago
 Torrential rains cause widespread destruction in T ..

Torrential rains cause widespread destruction in Tehsil Havelian

52 seconds ago
 DGSE holds walk in connection with Independence Da ..

DGSE holds walk in connection with Independence Day

53 seconds ago
 Over 1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries ..

Over 1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 15

55 seconds ago
 UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip u ..

UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness'

25 minutes ago
Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visits to NADRA Centre, ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visits to NADRA Centre, Shahdara Passport Office

6 minutes ago
 PDMA DG chairs meeting to review preparations for ..

PDMA DG chairs meeting to review preparations for torrential rains in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago
 Grand operation announced against encroachments on ..

Grand operation announced against encroachments on water channels in Abbottabad

6 minutes ago
 Courts can’t interfere in proceedings of parliam ..

Courts can’t interfere in proceedings of parliamentary standing committees: At ..

6 minutes ago
 Four killed, 7 injured in Swabi roof collapse inci ..

Four killed, 7 injured in Swabi roof collapse incident

6 minutes ago
 Lahore lifts Basketball Trophy-2025

Lahore lifts Basketball Trophy-2025

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan