DGSE Holds Walk In Connection With Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 08:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), under the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (FE&PT) commemorated the country’s 78th Independence Day with a patriotic walk and road show titled “Marka-e-Haq.”
The event, led by Students with Disabilities (SWDs) from DGSE’s Special Education Institutes, celebrated national unity and paid tribute to flood-affected communities across the country.
Students carrying the national flag and chanting patriotic slogans participated with enthusiasm, demonstrating their resilience and unwavering love for Pakistan and its armed forces.
Speaking on the occasion, Director General DGSE Capt. Asif Iqbal Asif emphasized the significance of inclusion and collective responsibility.
He reaffirmed his commitment to empowering children and persons with disabilities through education, training, and rehabilitation services within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), ensuring no child with disability is left behind.
A moment of silence and prayers was observed in memory of those who lost their lives and homes in the recent floods.
