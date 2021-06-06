UrduPoint.com
Four Drug Smugglers Held With 75 Kg Hashish

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 08:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Civil Line Police have captured a gang of four inter-province drug smugglers including two females and recovered 75 kg Hashish from their possession during a special operation launched here on Sunday.

As per directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, the Civil Line Police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Khurram Riaz launched a special operation against drug dealers and captured a suspicious car. The police recovered 75 kilogram Hashish from the car and arrested four inter-province drug dealers including two females.

The criminals were going to deliver the drugs in Punjab from Balochistan, SHO Khurram Riaz told journalists.

Case has been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway, police sources added.

However, the District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal lauded the police team and announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for police team. He urged police officers to continue operation against the drug dealers.

