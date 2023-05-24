UrduPoint.com

Four Family Members Die In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 07:13 PM

At least four persons of a family including two minors were killed as over speeding trailer collided with a motorcycle near Shah Wali Indus Highway on Wednesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :At least four persons of a family including two minors were killed as over speeding trailer collided with a motorcycle near Shah Wali Indus Highway on Wednesday.

DSP Rojhan Abdul Rahman Asif told APP that a 36 years old citizen named Ijaz Ahmad resident of Bhagsar carrying Shaheen Bibi w/o Zahid and minors Muhammad Aziz s/o Zahid and Rida Bibi d/o Zahid was heading towards Kashmore on a motorcycle.

When they reached near Rojhan Indus Highway Shah Wali a speeding trailer ran over them.

As a result, they died on the spot. The dead bodies were moved to Tehsil headquarters hospital Rojhan. The trailer driver managed to escape from the scene while police started legal action into the incident.

