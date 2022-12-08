Four farmers booked for burning paddy residues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Four farmers were booked for burning paddy residues near here on Thursday.

According to official sources, inspection teams of the agriculture department visited various areas of tehsil Sargodha and found four farmers- Umar Hayyat,Rizwan,Tahir and Shafqat-involved in burning residues of crops.

On a report of agriculture teams, police registered cases against them.