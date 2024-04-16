Four Gamblers Arrested Over Cock Fighting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested four gamblers on cock fights and recovered four mobile phones, stake money Rs 35,000, 13 motorcycles, four chickens and other items from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.
According to the details, Taxila Police held four gamblers identified as Waqar, Umar, Abdul Wajid and Imran. Police have registered a case against all the accused and further investigation is in progress.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated the performance of the police team adding that gambling was the root of other evils and action against such elements would be continued.
Recent Stories
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Price Magistrates impose fines on 68 ‘Tandoors’ for profiteering2 minutes ago
-
Thieves make off with Rs 250,000 worth of foot wears12 minutes ago
-
Government primary schools exams started in Larkana22 minutes ago
-
Agriculture university to have Alumni center soon: VC22 minutes ago
-
Tandoors/Nan-bais defy govt's Roti, Naan price reduction in ICT32 minutes ago
-
Meeting discussed improvement of sanitation situation32 minutes ago
-
CM for improved hospital management system of THQ Murree32 minutes ago
-
HESCO anti-theft drive continues, 322 more connections detected42 minutes ago
-
Another spell of heavy rainfall expected in Hazara division from Wednesday42 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to ensure vaccination of kids against measles42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, KSA resolve to build strong partnership, promote economic cooperation52 minutes ago
-
11 drivers booked over traffic violation52 minutes ago