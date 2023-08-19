Open Menu

Four Gamblers Held With Stake Money

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Four gamblers held with stake money

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Dolat Gate police have arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession during a special operation launched here on Saturday.

According to police sources, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Shafqat Mahmood launched an operation against gamblers and other criminals.

The police team arrested four gamblers Shabir, Falak Sher, Jameel and Kashif.

Stake money Rs 73,000 and other gambling material were also recovered from their possession, police sources said and added that case had been registered against the criminals with Dolat Gate police station.

