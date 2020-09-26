UrduPoint.com
Four Gamblers Netted, Rs 57,520 Cash Stake Money Seized

Sat 26th September 2020

Four gamblers netted, Rs 57,520 cash stake money seized

Police on Saturday apprehended four gamblers and recovered table money amounting to Rs 27,520, five mobile phones and other valuable items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday apprehended four gamblers and recovered table money amounting to Rs 27,520, five mobile phones and other valuable items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) while acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested five gamblers namely Balawar Khan, Aameen Wali, Abdul Ghafoor and Israr Khan involved in gambling activities and seized Rs 57,520 cash stake money, five mobile phones, gambling tools and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.

