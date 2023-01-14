Four gangsters held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four gangsters and recovered cash, motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

Kotwali and Balongowala police arrested four outlaws of two gangs by using scientific methods of investigation and with the help of modern technology.

The accused were identified as Shabbir Hussain, Muhammed Asif Ali, Qasim Ali and Muhammed Arif. The police recovered two motorcycles, Rs 1.1 million in cash, two water motors, a cow, mobile phones and hydraulic parts from the accused.

The outlaws have confessed of their involvement in different cases of dacoity and robbery.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.

Further investigation was underway.