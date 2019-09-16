UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Held With Narcotics In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:17 PM

Four held with narcotics in Faisalabad

Sadar police on Monday arrested four drug pushers during separate raids and recovered 100 liter liquor and hashish from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Sadar police on Monday arrested four drug pushers during separate raids and recovered 100 liter liquor and hashish from their possession.

According to police, a police party raided at hideout of Abdul Waheed and arrested him recovering 100 liter liquor.

The police also arrested Muhammad Ramzan and two others recovering 14.4 kg hashish from them.

The cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

DPO Abbottabad awards certificate of appreciation ..

3 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad to hold stake ..

3 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Griffiths Says to Intensify Engag ..

3 minutes ago

Shangla to be made tourists' destination; KP Infor ..

9 minutes ago

Baba Pervaiz Chishti's death anniversary on Tuesda ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister reviews progress on important proje ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.