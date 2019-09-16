Four held with narcotics in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sadar police on Monday arrested four drug pushers during separate raids and recovered 100 liter liquor and hashish from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Sadar police on Monday arrested four drug pushers during separate raids and recovered 100 liter liquor and hashish from their possession.

According to police, a police party raided at hideout of Abdul Waheed and arrested him recovering 100 liter liquor.

The police also arrested Muhammad Ramzan and two others recovering 14.4 kg hashish from them.

The cases have been registered against the accused.