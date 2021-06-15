Four held with narcotics in sialkot

Police on Tuesday arrested four people and recovered narcotics and illicit weapons from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested four people and recovered narcotics and illicit weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, police teams raided at Alam Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Goindkey, Othian and arrested Rizwan, Kamal, Azmat Sultan and Abdul Qudoos.

The police recovered 2.56 kg hashish and illicit weapons with bullets from the possession of accused.

Cases have been registered against the accused.