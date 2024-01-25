Open Menu

Four Including Ex-MPA Injured In Car Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 05:42 PM

Four including Ex-MPA injured in car accident

Former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Sher Afridi and four others were injured when their car met with an accident in Landi Kotal on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Sher Afridi and four others were injured when their car met with an accident in Landi Kotal on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, the accident took place on the Pak-Afghan highway when they were returning from an election campaign in their car.

As soon as the incident was reported, Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and shifted the injured to the hospital.

According to hospital sources, the injured have been discharged from the hospital after receiving medical aid.

Related Topics

Election Accident Injured Provincial Assembly Car Landi Kotal SITE Rescue 1122 Afridi From

Recent Stories

Govt’s clear direction must for just & holistic ..

Govt’s clear direction must for just & holistic renewable energy transition: ..

55 seconds ago
 No political party except PML-N made substantial c ..

No political party except PML-N made substantial contributions, says Maryam Nawa ..

10 minutes ago
 Future Fest 3rd edition at Expo from Jan 26-28

Future Fest 3rd edition at Expo from Jan 26-28

2 minutes ago
 The Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & ..

The Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) organizes works ..

8 minutes ago
 PU organises int’l moot on ‘3D Printed and Ene ..

PU organises int’l moot on ‘3D Printed and Energy Conversion Materials’

8 minutes ago
 Democratic system meant to serve people, not vice ..

Democratic system meant to serve people, not vice versa: Solangi

8 minutes ago
Foolproof security arrangements being ensured in t ..

Foolproof security arrangements being ensured in the high-security zone during p ..

8 minutes ago
 Rangers, Police nab Lyari gang member involved in ..

Rangers, Police nab Lyari gang member involved in heinous crimes

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women U19 tri-series T20 mat ..

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women U19 tri-series T20 match washed out

13 minutes ago
 Gold rates dip by Rs.1,400 to Rs.213,800 per tola

Gold rates dip by Rs.1,400 to Rs.213,800 per tola

13 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as out ..

Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 cusecs

13 minutes ago
 Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time ..

Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan