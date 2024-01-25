Four Including Ex-MPA Injured In Car Accident
Published January 25, 2024
Former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Sher Afridi and four others were injured when their car met with an accident in Landi Kotal on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Sher Afridi and four others were injured when their car met with an accident in Landi Kotal on Thursday.
According to a private news channel, the accident took place on the Pak-Afghan highway when they were returning from an election campaign in their car.
As soon as the incident was reported, Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and shifted the injured to the hospital.
According to hospital sources, the injured have been discharged from the hospital after receiving medical aid.
