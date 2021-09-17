Four injured in fire incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A fire engulfed at a residential unit in Kacha Qila area here Thursday leaving 4 family members including 3 female members injured with severe burns.

According to police, all the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where they were provided basic burns treatment before they were referred to Karachi.

The injured include an employee of the Sindh Health Department Jameel Abbassi, his mother Sherbano, wife Shaheen and 15 years old daughter Aqsa.

Dr Shaukat Lakho of the LUH informed that all the patients were referred to Karachi and 2 of them were in a critical condition.