Four injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) At least four people were injured when Bolan collided with the electric poll at Alipur road due to overspeeding and carelessness, rescuers said.

The victims included Khan, 53, Muhammad s/o Kareem Baksh, r/o Khan Gharh, Ameen, 35, s/o Ashiq,

r/o Khan Bella, Usman, 35, s/o Ghafoor, r/o Alipur and Ayyaz, 36, son of Elahi Bukhsh, resident of Khan Bella.

All of the victims were shifted to THQ hospital for emergency treatment.

The police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed which started an investigation.