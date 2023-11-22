Four killed, one injured as roof caves in

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Four people, including three girls of a family, were killed and one was injured

in a roof collapse incident here on Wednesday.

The Rescue 1122 said the incident occurred at Syduwana village in which Hafza Bibi, 32,

Mehnaz Fatima, 7, Minahil Fatima and Hanja Fatima, 3, died on the spot

while Saleem ,48, sustained injuries.

The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the DHQ hospital.