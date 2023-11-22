Open Menu

Four Killed, One Injured As Roof Caves In

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Four killed, one injured as roof caves in

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Four people, including three girls of a family, were killed and one was injured

in a roof collapse incident here on Wednesday.

The Rescue 1122 said the incident occurred at Syduwana village in which Hafza Bibi, 32,

Mehnaz Fatima, 7, Minahil Fatima and Hanja Fatima, 3, died on the spot

while Saleem ,48, sustained injuries.

The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the DHQ hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Died Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Municipal staff protest against non-payment of sal ..

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

14 hours ago
 US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

14 hours ago
 Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since No ..

Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since Nov 1: UN

14 hours ago
Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on I ..

Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on Israel-Hamas conflict

14 hours ago
 25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people re ..

25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people repatriated through Torkham bord ..

14 hours ago
 Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to a ..

Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to air dramas in local languages

14 hours ago
 Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment dr ..

Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment drive

14 hours ago
 IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with f ..

IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with full military honour

14 hours ago
 UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president ..

UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president's state visit

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan