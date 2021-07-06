UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Missing As Glacier Erupted In Gilgit Nalter Bala

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:24 AM

Four missing as glacier erupted in Gilgit Nalter bala

Four people went missing in glacier as it erupted in Gilgit Nalter bala thereby creating artificial lake

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Four people went missing in glacier as it erupted in Gilgit Nalter bala thereby creating artificial lake.

Director General Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority Wali Khan told APP on Monday that water was leaking from the first block of the lake formed by glacier eruption and landslide in Naltar Bala area on the outskirts of Gilgit while the second discharge from the block was likely to start anytime tonight.

He confirmed that four people including two women and two men have gone missing in the glacier and search operation was being carried out in collaboration with Rescue 1122.

The DG said that through social media, some people were spreading fear and panic among the people over the incident. He said that there was no danger to the people living in low-lying areas from this artificial lake. He said that Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority was ready to deal with any emergency.

On the other hand, several people from Naltar Bala have told that many huts of local people have been buried under the rubble during the glacier relocation process and hundreds of livestock were missing.

Shamshad Khan, an employee of Forest Department said that thousands of valuable forests had destroyed in the process.

Related Topics

Water Social Media Gilgit Baltistan Rescue 1122 Women From Employment

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

1 hour ago

Four People Dead After Shooting at Stadium in Mexi ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Mirziyoyev Discuss Regional Issues in Conte ..

4 minutes ago

Italy to Dazzle Russia's Innoprom With Rich Cultur ..

4 minutes ago

Interior Ministry issues transfer, posting orders ..

21 minutes ago

Plantation drive in educational institutions in di ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.