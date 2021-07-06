Four missing as glacier erupted in Gilgit Nalter bala

Four people went missing in glacier as it erupted in Gilgit Nalter bala thereby creating artificial lake

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Four people went missing in glacier as it erupted in Gilgit Nalter bala thereby creating artificial lake.

Director General Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority Wali Khan told APP on Monday that water was leaking from the first block of the lake formed by glacier eruption and landslide in Naltar Bala area on the outskirts of Gilgit while the second discharge from the block was likely to start anytime tonight.

He confirmed that four people including two women and two men have gone missing in the glacier and search operation was being carried out in collaboration with Rescue 1122.

The DG said that through social media, some people were spreading fear and panic among the people over the incident. He said that there was no danger to the people living in low-lying areas from this artificial lake. He said that Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority was ready to deal with any emergency.

On the other hand, several people from Naltar Bala have told that many huts of local people have been buried under the rubble during the glacier relocation process and hundreds of livestock were missing.

Shamshad Khan, an employee of Forest Department said that thousands of valuable forests had destroyed in the process.