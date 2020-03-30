UrduPoint.com
Four New Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed In Hazara

Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:03 PM

Four new cases of covid-19 confirmed in Hazara

Four more cases of coronavirus including 3 members of Kyrgyzstan national Tableegi Jammat members and one from Rehana Haripur confirmed in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Four more cases of coronavirus including 3 members of Kyrgyzstan national Tableegi Jammat members and one from Rehana Haripur confirmed in Hazara.

District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad, Dr. Faisal Khanzada said that lab test reports of three Kyrgyz nationals were positive while the report of the remaining three persons was awaited adding all of the six members of Tableegi Jammat were sent in quarantine three days ago.

Four days ago, 70 years old Major (R) Ilyas was confirmed with covid-19 positive and was admitted in Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Abbottabad for treatment but could not survive and succumbed to death.

Major (R) Ilyas laid to rest in Kehal amid tight security.

In district Haripur during a couple of days, the DHO confirmed 2nd covid-19 positive in Rehana village, the victim Aurangzeb came from Suadi Arabia a few days ago while the first positive covid-19 case-patient also came from United Kingdom (UK) a week ago and residing in Khalabat.

