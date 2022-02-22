UrduPoint.com

Four New Hospitals To Be Constructed In Province: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Four new hospitals to be constructed in province: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that during the current year, four new hospitals would be constructed in the province aiming to provide the best medical services to the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that during the current year, four new hospitals would be constructed in the province aiming to provide the best medical services to the people.

She said this while presiding over a meeting to review pace of work at Mother and Child (M&C) hospitals in Attock and Mianwali, here at the office of Infrastructure Development Authority of the Punjab (IDAP).

During the meeting, Punjab Planning and Development (P&D) Secretary Mujahid Sherdil shared progress on the 200-bedded facilities at Attock and Mianwali, says a spokesperson here.

The Health Minister said that the Mother and Child Hospitals in Attock and Mianwali would be opened to the public very soon, adding that all health projects were being regularly reviewed and would be completed within deadlines.

She said that top quality services were being ensured in these mother and child hospitals, adding that by the completion of these projects, thousands of patients would be able to get good quality healthcare facilities.

Yasmin Rashid said there was no any shortage of resources for health projects in the province and Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar were making efforts for providing quality medical services to people.

She said that setting up of new hospitals in the province was the need of the hour in the wake of increasing population.

>