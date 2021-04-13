Four new ministers take oath in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

Four recently inducted ministers into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet took the oath of offices here on Tuesday

Governor Shah Farman administered the oath to the newly-inducted ministers who include Atif Khan, Shakil Ahmed Khan, Fazal Shakoor and Faisal Amin Gandapur at the Governor's House.

According to a statement the ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Members Provincial Assembly, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niyaz and administrative heads of different departments.