Four Newly Elected MNA's Take Oath

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 10:35 PM

Four newly elected MNA's take oath

Four newly elected members of the National Assembly on reserved seats took an oath on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Four newly elected members of the National Assembly on reserved seats took an oath on Friday.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, administered the oath to the new members, including James Iqbal, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Natasha Daultana, and Neelam Kumari.

