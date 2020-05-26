Four of family drown as motorbike plunges into canal

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Four members of a family drowned when their motorcycle plunged into a canal on Khushab-Mianwali Road in the area of Bakhar Bar on Tuesday morning.

According to Khushab Police, the deceased were identified as Muhammad Amir (24), son of Muhammad Liaquat, his wife Sunbal Bibi (23), daughter Sehar Fatima ( 2 months) and sister-in-law Iram (30). Their bodies were recovered from the canal by the police and Rescue 1122 personnel.