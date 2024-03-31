Four outlaws arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Police on Sunday arrested four ac­cused and recovered nar­cotics and weapons from their possession.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids and ar­rested Zafar, Arshad, Hussain and Asif and recov­ered two pistols, a gun and 20 liters of liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against them.