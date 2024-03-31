Four Outlaws Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Police on Sunday arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.
Teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Zafar, Arshad, Hussain and Asif and recovered two pistols, a gun and 20 liters of liquor from them.
Cases have been registered against them.
