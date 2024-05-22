Joint session on heatwave awareness held

A joint session on heat wave awareness successfully conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner –I and Additional Deputy Commissioner –II here at the Spark School on Wednesday

Rescue 1122 team and District Health office representatives participated in the awareness session.

The highly interactive session not only provided valuable information but also answered various queries raised by the students.

