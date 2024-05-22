Central, Provincial Govt Taking Steps To Ensure Good Governance: Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 09:08 PM
Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel on Wednesday said the federal and provincial governments were taking serious steps to ensure good governance and stabilise the economic system which would yield very constructive results very soon
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel on Wednesday said the Federal and provincial governments were taking serious steps to ensure good governance and stabilise the economic system which would yield very constructive results very soon.
While talking to a delegation consisting of provincial ministers and members of the provincial assembly under the leadership of Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, he said that the time has come for all the newly elected public representatives to serve the people with the spirit of service.
The governor said that it was their responsibility to fulfil the promises made to the people and meet the expectations of the people.
He said that the democracy of the republic revolves around the service and welfare of the people so that the basic rights and dignity of the people could be protected.
He said that there was an important relationship between the political leadership and the people, which must be maintained in every case.
The governor Balochistan urged all parliamentarians of Pakistan Muslim League-N to maintain close and active contact with the people of their respective Constituencies at all times and in all circumstances so that they were aware of the problems and difficulties being faced by them which could be resolved on time.
Recent Stories
'Like a bullet-proof vest': drone jammers in the battle over Ukraine's sky
Govt committed to improve treatment facilities in hospitals: Health Minister
Prices of edible items to be monitored: DC
Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker visits site of Arts Council
Improvement in Pakistan’s ranking reflects tourism sector's growth: PTDC MD
Big crowds in Iran capital for president's funeral
Green Energy Transition to help Pakistan build sustainable economy: Experts
Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance
Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases
Joint session on heatwave awareness held
Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event
IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to improve treatment facilities in hospitals: Health Minister48 seconds ago
-
Prices of edible items to be monitored: DC50 seconds ago
-
Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker visits site of Arts Council53 seconds ago
-
Improvement in Pakistan’s ranking reflects tourism sector's growth: PTDC MD3 minutes ago
-
Green Energy Transition to help Pakistan build sustainable economy: Experts3 minutes ago
-
Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases2 hours ago
-
Joint session on heatwave awareness held2 hours ago
-
Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event2 hours ago
-
IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander2 hours ago
-
Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO2 hours ago
-
Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against power pilferers, defaulters2 hours ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointing VCs at 25 KP unive ..2 hours ago