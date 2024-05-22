Open Menu

Govt Committed To Improve Treatment Facilities In Hospitals: Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 09:08 PM

Provincial Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafiq on Wednesday said that the government under the dynamic leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was committed to improve medical treatment facilities in all hospitals on modern lines

During his visit to Allied Hospital-I here, he said that huge funds were being spent on up-gradation and revamping of government hospitals where nursing staff would also be recruited soon to overcome their shortage in the hospitals.

He said that the Punjab Government was contemplating for providing Health Professional Allowance which would help improve performance of this sector. He visited various sections of the hospital and directed to complete revamping work till June 10. He said that Rs.2.7 billion were being spent on up-gradation of this hospital and this project would be completed on war-footing.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Muhammad Faheem Yousuf briefed the Health minister and said that 68 ventilators were in working condition in the hospital while pediatric ward was being upgraded.

He said that 1663 beds were functional in Allied Hospital to facilitate the patients whereas Rs.718 million from M&R fund was being spent on different development schemes.

The minister also interacted with the admitted patients and their attendants and inquired them about the facilities provided in the hospital. He also held a meeting with the delegation of Young Doctors Association (YDA) and assured to redress their genuine problems on top priority basis.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Health Minister also visited Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) Faisalabad and inaugurated Indoor Pharmacy.

He checked availability of various medicines in the pharmacy and inspected various sections of the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh briefed the minister about various development and up-gradation projects in the hospital and said that pace of work was accelerated for their early completion.

The minister checked various facilities in different wards and assured to resolve the problems being faced by the hospital administration.

