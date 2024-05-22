Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Visits Site Of Arts Council
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 09:08 PM
Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar on Wednesday visited the ongoing construction work of the Divisional Arts Council Bahawalpur
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar on Wednesday visited the ongoing construction work of the Divisional Arts Council Bahawalpur.
Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa and Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain was also present on this occasion.
The Deputy Speaker visited various sections of the under-construction building and inspected the progress.
He emphasized the importance of completing the development work of the Bahawalpur Arts Council building on time with high standards.
He assured that funds would be allocated for the remaining construction work of the building under the Annual Development Program.
He expressed that the beautiful building of the Bahawalpur Arts Council would be a gift for the local residents and individuals associated with art and culture.
During a briefing, Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain informed that the under-construction building will include facilities like a 500-seat auditorium, art gallery, classrooms for art courses, literary gathering space, cafeteria, and library.
Recent Stories
Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption in 100 dams project
FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cipher case
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
6 died, 7 injured in road accident
Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed
US existing home sales slip in April on still high mortgage rates
Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage Industry
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Canadi ..
Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current ..
Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption in 100 dams project43 minutes ago
-
FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cipher case43 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 3049 minutes ago
-
6 died, 7 injured in road accident49 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 3050 minutes ago
-
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements49 minutes ago
-
FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization1 hour ago
-
Youth have potential to bring prosperity, good governance in country1 hour ago
-
Pirzada visit Iranian Embassy to condole demise of President Raisi1 hour ago
-
Ali Qasim Gillani vows to serve people as per legacy of Gillani family1 hour ago
-
Health minister congratulates nation on successful open heart surgeries at RYK SZH1 hour ago
-
Fact finding committee to probe Children's Hospital Incident; minister1 hour ago