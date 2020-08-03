Four people receive burn injuries

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :At least four people including two women received burn injuries when a house caught fire in Bilot area of Momond Tehsil here on Monday.

According to rescue sources, a fire erupted at a house of Shah Feroz and gutted all household articles and valuables.

Two women and two children received burn injuries.

After receiving information about incident, local people and Rescue 1122 personnel reached the site and started rescue operation.

They extinguished the fire and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Khaar for medical treatment.

The reason could not be ascertained for the inferno till filing of the report.