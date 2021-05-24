UrduPoint.com
Four Persons Killed Over Property Dispute In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:49 PM

Four persons killed over property dispute in Bahawalpur

As many as four persons including a woman and two young girls were killed on Monday over a family dispute in Head Rajkan area near here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :As many as four persons including a woman and two young girls were killed on Monday over a family dispute in Head Rajkan area near here.

According to police sources, Nawaz had a dispute over a piece of land with his brother Maqsood.

In a fit of fury today, Nawaz killed his brother Maqsood, sister-in-law Waseem Bibi and nieces Sawera Rani and Gulshan Rani on the spot.

Police have registered a case and arrested the culprit along with the weapon. District Police Officer Bahawalpur Faisal Kamran has appreciated the timely action by Head Rajkan police.

