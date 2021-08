SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The police arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours in the district.

A police spokesman said on Monday that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas and arrested POs Sajawal,Amir Hayyat,Ashfaq and Muhammad Nawaz, who were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft and murder attempts.