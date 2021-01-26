Four pro-claimed offenders arrested during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four proclaimed offenders from different localities in Rawalpindi, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

Sadiqabad police have arrested three persons Hassan Iqbal, Waheed and Zeeshan who were wanted by police over a dispute matter since 2020.

Similarly, Airport police held Basit who was wanted by police in a hit and run incident since 2016.

SP Rawal Division commended the police teams and said that crackdown against the criminals should continue.