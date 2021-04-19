UrduPoint.com
Four Profiteers Jailed In District Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Four shopkeepers were jailed on charges of extracting undue profit from masses on sale of items of daily used in district Khanewal.

Following direction from Punjab government, Price Control Magistrates inspected different shops.

They got cases registered against six shopkeepers.

The shopkeepers were found involved earning undue profit on eatables. During last week, Rs two lakh fine was also imposed on the profiteers. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi also presided a meeting, attended by Assistant Commissioners of Khanewal, Mian Channu, Jehanian and Kabirwala.

He instructed officers to ensure sale of sugar at recommended price of Rs 85 per kg. Nobody will be allowed to plunder money illegally, he maintained.

