UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Revenue Counters Set Up At Tehsil Office Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 02:10 PM

Four revenue counters set up at Tehsil office Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration took a big step to resolve the citizens issues and established revenue counters of four tehsils at Tehsil office Muzaffargarh.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Imran Shamas, Assistant Commissioner Muzaffargarh Rana Shoaib, tehsildar and other officials will be there to resolve the issues, said Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen.

The citizens matters regarding land transfer and others will be resolved quickly as Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils will solve the problems every week.

APP /shn-sak1320 hrs

Related Topics

Muzaffargarh All

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar is being trolled over issue of shooting ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Nat ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Prince of Liechtenstein o ..

1 hour ago

PM congratulates Ministry of Maritime Affairs for ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Indep ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Korea&#039;s President on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.