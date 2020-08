Four revenue counters set up at Tehsil office Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration took a big step to resolve the citizens issues and established revenue counters of four tehsils at Tehsil office Muzaffargarh.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Imran Shamas, Assistant Commissioner Muzaffargarh Rana Shoaib, tehsildar and other officials will be there to resolve the issues, said Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen.

The citizens matters regarding land transfer and others will be resolved quickly as Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils will solve the problems every week.

APP /shn-sak1320 hrs