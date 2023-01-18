UrduPoint.com

Four Security Personnel Embrace Martyrdom In Terrorist Attack From Iranian Soil

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Four Security personnel embrace martyrdom in terrorist attack from Iranian soil

The ISPR says the Iranian authorities have been asked to take action against the terrorists on their side.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2023) Four security personnel on Wednesday embraced martyrdom in a terrorist activity from across Pakistan-Iran border in Chukab Sector in district Panjgur, Balochistan.

According to ISPR, terrorists used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border.

Iranian authorities have been asked to hunt down the terrorists on their side.

The security forces earlier in the day killed four terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation being initiated to clear a hideout of terrorists in Hoshab area of Balochistan.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, during Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance of the area, four terrorists opened fire on securing forces. During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all four terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices was also recovered.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Balochistan Exchange ISPR Panjgur Border All From

Recent Stories

Twitter Auctioning Off Coffee Machines, Neon Signs ..

Twitter Auctioning Off Coffee Machines, Neon Signs Due to Office Lease Debts - R ..

9 minutes ago
 IGP orders for appointment of female SHO in one po ..

IGP orders for appointment of female SHO in one police station in every district ..

9 minutes ago
 Experts for global, regional partnerships to addre ..

Experts for global, regional partnerships to address overwhelming climate catast ..

9 minutes ago
 5 parking stands fined, one sealed in Multan

5 parking stands fined, one sealed in Multan

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PFA) recovers 800 kg unhygi ..

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) recovers 800 kg unhygienic pickle

9 minutes ago
 University of Karachi welcomes new students with o ..

University of Karachi welcomes new students with old tradition

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.