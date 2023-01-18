Four Security personnel embrace martyrdom in terrorist attack from Iranian soil

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ISPR says the Iranian authorities have been asked to take action against the terrorists on their side.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2023) Four security personnel on Wednesday embraced martyrdom in a terrorist activity from across Pakistan-Iran border in Chukab Sector in district Panjgur, Balochistan.

According to ISPR, terrorists used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border.

The security forces earlier in the day killed four terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation being initiated to clear a hideout of terrorists in Hoshab area of Balochistan.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, during Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance of the area, four terrorists opened fire on securing forces. During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all four terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices was also recovered.