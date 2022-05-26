UrduPoint.com

Four Unknown Dacoits Loot Cash From Pharmacies

Published May 26, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Four unknown dacoits looted cash from three medical halls located in front of Nishtar Hospital on Wednesday evening.

One of the eye witnesses who is also owner of a pharmacy at Nishtar Road told this news agency that four dacoits having arms and riding on motorcycles reached the market this evening and two of them carrying Kalashnikov stayed outside the plaza while another two went inside to snatch daily sales from the medical halls.

First, they fired in the air and then started looting money from the shops, he told.

Later, a youth working on one of the pharmacies tried to resist them but could not succeed as they fired directly at him.

Fortunately, he remained unhurt, the eye witness said.

He informed that the dacoits' looted millions of rupees and managed to flee.

Police were called which reached the spot after the incident and started investigation, he concluded.

