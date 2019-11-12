UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Election Commission Upheld Delisting HCCI Nominated Candidates Decision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:03 PM

FPCCI election commission upheld delisting HCCI nominated candidates decision

The election commission, constituted by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for Election 2020 has upheld the decision of FPCCI Secretary General of delisting the nominated candidates of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for their participation in the contest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The election commission, constituted by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for Election 2020 has upheld the decision of FPCCI Secretary General of delisting the nominated candidates of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for their participation in the contest.

The spokesman of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Tuesday claimed that HCCI nominated candidates have been delisted following objection raised by HCSTSI President Daulat Ram Lohana.

The spokesman claimed that after publication of FPCCI members list for contest in 2020 elections, the nominated candidates of HCSTSI Haji Muhammad Yaqoob and Haji Muhammad Idrees Memon have filed objection under Trade Organization Rules 2013 on the nomination of HCCI candidates Turab Ali Khoja and Muhammad Imran Lakhani under stating that HCCI was not license holder of FPCCI therefore it cannot nominate its candidates or nor take part in the election.

On objection from HCSTSI candidates, the spokesman informed that the Secretary General FPCCI had delisted the Names of the HCCI nominated candidates on October 31. However, the HCCI Secretary General filed an appeal before FPCCI election commission, but after review, the election commission rejected HCCI appeal on November 8 and upheld the decision of FPCCI Secretary General, the HCSTSI spokesman informed.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce Election Commission Of Pakistan Hyderabad Chamber October November 2020 Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

PM orders to establish special cell to check deman ..

3 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan ina ..

3 minutes ago

UK Labour suffers 'major cyber attack' ahead of el ..

3 minutes ago

Ehsaas Program begins to adopt innovative financin ..

3 minutes ago

DC expresses concern over increasing polio cases i ..

3 minutes ago

Power shutdown schedule for Nov 13

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.