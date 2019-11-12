FPCCI election commission upheld delisting HCCI nominated candidates decision

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The election commission, constituted by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for Election 2020 has upheld the decision of FPCCI Secretary General of delisting the nominated candidates of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for their participation in the contest.

The spokesman of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Tuesday claimed that HCCI nominated candidates have been delisted following objection raised by HCSTSI President Daulat Ram Lohana.

The spokesman claimed that after publication of FPCCI members list for contest in 2020 elections, the nominated candidates of HCSTSI Haji Muhammad Yaqoob and Haji Muhammad Idrees Memon have filed objection under Trade Organization Rules 2013 on the nomination of HCCI candidates Turab Ali Khoja and Muhammad Imran Lakhani under stating that HCCI was not license holder of FPCCI therefore it cannot nominate its candidates or nor take part in the election.

On objection from HCSTSI candidates, the spokesman informed that the Secretary General FPCCI had delisted the Names of the HCCI nominated candidates on October 31. However, the HCCI Secretary General filed an appeal before FPCCI election commission, but after review, the election commission rejected HCCI appeal on November 8 and upheld the decision of FPCCI Secretary General, the HCSTSI spokesman informed.