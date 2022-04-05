UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Sees Economic Loss After Political Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 11:11 PM

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and other office bearers on Tuesday called for immediate settlement of political issues as it has led to economic instability in the country, which may bring very bad effects on the economy

FPCCI leaders shared their views on the current political situation of the country during a media session, here at the Federation House. Other officer bearers included Senior Vice President Suleman Chawla and Vice Presidents Engr. M.A.Jabbar, Shaukat Ali Suleman Omerson. Also immediate past president Main Naser Hayyat Magoo and FPCCI General Secretary Brig. (Retd) Iftikhar Opel were present.

FPCCI President apprehended the country's economy would have to bear serious damages if the current political situation continued.

The trust of investors and foreign buyers had started shattering, and the situation would become worse if the country was not immediately taken out of the political chaos. Other business leaders also were of similar views.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, who had taken over as FPCCI President on March 20, 2022, unveiled his plan to bring policy and system reforms in this apex trade body to enhance its role for the promotion of trade and industry, along with welfare of the country's business community. Restructuring of Research and Development Cell of FPCCI was among the major initiatives as the main objective of apex business forum was to give the best possible input to the Central and Provincial governments to ensure better policies especially relating to trade and industry.

