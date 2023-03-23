UrduPoint.com

Free Flour Distribution Extended By Punjab Govt In Full-swing During Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (Retd) Saqib Zafar on Thursday visited Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad to review the arrangements and facilities at the free flour distribution points set up under the Ramazan relief package extended by the Punjab government

He reviewed the arrangements at free flour distribution points established in Qasmi Marriage Lawn (Rahim Yar Khan) and Askari Park (Sadiqabad) along with Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti.

The ACS South expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and said that it was the success of the administration and that there was no rush at the flour distribution points.

He said the Punjab government had given a special package to provide free flour to deserving families during the month of Ramazan under which the head of each household would be provided three bags of 10 kg flour phase-wise.

Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti, while giving a briefing, said that the strategy was changed and the number of counters at each point was increased by considering the rush at the free flour distribution points.

He further said the centers had also been set up at all four tehsils of the district in order to provide flour to the maximum number of people in a short time.

Besides this, the Super SIM has also been provided at each flour distribution point to scan eligible ID cards.

