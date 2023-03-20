UrduPoint.com

Free Screening Medical Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Bashir inaugurated a free screening medical camp at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Chak No. 90-SB on Monday.

The camp is being held in connection with the health week, which is being observed in Sargodha district from March 20 to 27.

According to a press release, the CEO health said during the week, the Health Department set up 11 free medical camps to provide check-up facilities to patients and free tests for and diagnosis of various diseases, including TB and hepatitis.

The camps were set up at THQ hospitals and five camps were set up at rural health centers, he added.

The CEO health also checked cleanliness arrangements, staff attendance and medical facilities being provided to patients at the THQ hospital.

Mushtaq Bashir said the Health Department was utilising all available resources to provide free medical facilities to masses.

