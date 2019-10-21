UrduPoint.com
Free-track Policy Being Launched To Boost PR Earnings: Sheikh Rasheed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:13 PM

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday announced to launch free-track policy for encouraging private sector to run their own freight trains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday announced to launch free-track policy for encouraging private sector to run their own freight trains.

The move would eventually increase Pakistan Railways (PR) earnings, besides boosting the country's economy, the minister said while addressing a press conference here.

Under the policy, he said the private freight trains would only be charged with the tracks' fee that would be fixed by following the International markets' rates.

