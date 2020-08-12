UrduPoint.com
Freedom, Blessing Of God: Ex, Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Freedom, blessing of God: Ex, Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Former Provincial Minister Begum Shama Parveen Magsi on Wednesday said that freedom is a blessing of God and we should respect it while every person would have to play their role for the development of the country.

She expressed these views while talking to local journalists on the occasion of Independence Day.

She also congratulated the entire country to mark 73rd Independence Day on August 14 with great zeal adding that this country is our beloved in which Allah Almighty has blessed us with natural resources and we should value the freedom because we had gotten the country after a lot of sacrifice of our forefather.

Ms. Begum Nawab Shama Parveen Magsi said that the visit of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with his provincial ministers to Jhal Magsi is very important.

She hoped that the Chief Minister would take better measures for the flood victims in respective areas of the province including Jhal Magsi district as the existing rains flood has wreaked havoc in Jhal Magsi district.

She also urged people that they should follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the celebration of Independence Day on August 14 in order to control the spread of the COVID-19 in the area.

More Stories From Pakistan

