Freedom Fruit Of Great Sacrifices By Forefathers: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

Freedom fruit of great sacrifices by forefathers: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Congratulating the nation on Independence Day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said freedom was the fruit of the great sacrifices of our forefathers.

In a tweet, the minister said that in true sense, life was incomplete without the great blessing of freedom.

The persecution of minorities, especially Muslims, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and India was a testament to the truth of Quaid-e-Azam's two-nation ideology, he asserted.

Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for the establishment of a welfare state in light of Quaid-e-Azam's guiding principles.

The welfare of the poor and downtrodden was the first priority of the government and the rule of law was their sole objective.

