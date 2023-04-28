Fresh troops join force for conducting Kacha operation against criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Fresh troops equipped with modern and long-range weapons have reached the Kacha operational area to join hands with the force that is already engaged in the operation against gangsters.

District Police Officer Rajanpur Mehr Nasir Sial told APP on Friday that the operation against the dacoits in Tehsil Rojhan Mazari has entered 20th day.

The search operation is going on in the cleared areas of Kacha Mianwali, he said, and claimed that thousands of acres of land have been cleared from the dacoits and police posts have been established.

He informed us that the search operation was underway in Kacha Mianwali, Chak Imrani, Chak Baley Shah, Chak Kapra besides a targeted operation in other areas. All the routes and passages leading to Sindh are being closely monitored, the DPO stated.

Police teams are patrolling by boats inside Sindh and the police have been strengthened by providing additional personnel and modern weapons, he concluded.