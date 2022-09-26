UrduPoint.com

Friends Welfare Trust Initiate Relief Operations In Sindh

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Friends Welfare Trust initiate relief operations in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Friends Welfare Trust in collaboration with Kuwait's Government was carrying out humanitarian aid and relief operations in Saeedabad, the city of Sindh, for thousands of people affected by the floods.

The Trust has set up a medical camp for the treatment of flood victims providing medical aid to elders, children, and women who were suffering from various infectious diseases including fever, malaria, diarrhea, gastro, skin allergies, a news release on Monday said.

Besides treatment through paramedical staff, the patients were also given the required medicines for the treatment of various ailments.

Accompanied by the Trust, a delegation of Kuwait Government also distributed ration bags, prepared food items, and drinking water among the flood victims of the area.

The Trust was engaged in ongoing relief activities in the vast area with the help of the Pakistan Air Force and volunteers of various welfare organizations which include the supply of drinking water at a massive scale through water tankers, distribution of prepared foods to far-flung areas, and provision of medical aid to patients.

The Trust was also providing necessary goods and cash to flood-affected people in Saeedabad considering the turbulent prevailing situation in the area.

A collaborative effort will be rolled out to repair and ready the school premises for resuming the learning process for the children.

On the occasion, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman (RTD) expressed his gratitude to the government of Kuwait which managed to send a delegation to the Pakistani nation at a difficult time.

He said that Friends Welfare Trust was established under the generous support of the Pakistani fraternity in Kuwait which was also running a hospital in Islamabad with a free dialysis facility and was now involved in extended relief operations in various cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stressed the need to unite as a nation, putting aside political differences, to help Pakistan recover from this massive calamity.

He reconfirmed his faith in Pakistan as a resilient and courageous nation and hoped that the recovery will be quick.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Water Kuwait Saeedabad Women From Government

Recent Stories

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevaili ..

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevailing political situation

44 minutes ago
 Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

1 hour ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

2 hours ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

5 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.