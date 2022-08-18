Frozen body of minor boy found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :A frozen body of 5-year-old boy was found in the limits of Mustafaabad police station here on Thursday.

Police said that some passersby spotted a body of a boy lying on street and informed concerned police.

The team reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital.

Police said the victim, Rehan s/o Muhammad Arshad,r/o Chatianwala,was missing from home from the last one day. Apparently,the boy was killed and his body was placed in freezer,said police.

Further investigation was underway.