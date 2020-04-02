Funds issued for Artists of Sargodha Division

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Information and Culture Department Punjab on Thursday has been issued funds worth of Rs. 270, 000 for the Artists of Sargodha division following coronavrius situation.

A cheaque distribution ceremony was held here at Sargodha Arts Council.

Assistant Director, Saqib Raza has distributed cheques of five thousand among 28 Artists of Sargodha district while the cheaques of 26 Artist of other districts of the division have been sent on their addresses.

Addressing the gathering, Saqib said that Department of Information and Culture was providing financial support under Artist Supports Funds every month.