Funds To Include In PSDP For Journalists' Welfare: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Funds to include in PSDP for journalists' welfare: Chief Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said provincial government would include more funds in next provincial public sector development program (PSDP) for the welfare of journalists and construction of Journalist Colony in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while addressing at oath taking ceremony of new elected member of Balochistan Union Journalist (BUJ) and presenting document of the BUJ's Colony which was organized at Quetta Press Club.

He said those mediamen who had closed their offices would be compelled to come back due to improvement of government policy.

He said provincial government would ensure the implementation of wage board and compliance with the minimum wage rules under official rule.

"Modern Media academy is needed for professional guidance and training of journalism professionals and no sector is perfect but institutions can be improved from positive investing, saying establishing institutions were essential for making youth professional journalists in order to provide better professional guidance to those in field as per requirement of present era.

He appreciated efforts of Balochistan Journalists who served in difficult circumstances and several journalists had been martyred while performing their duties and martyrs families would not be forgotten.

"Balochistan government will bear education expenditure of their children and their widows can be provided jobs in official departments", he said adding that present regime would cooperate with journalists in construction of Journalists Colony.

He said present government had committed on the first day to work for welfare of Journalists and we believed on freedom of media.

Chief Minister also assured that more funds would be included in next provincial public sector development program (PSDP) for construction of Journalist Housing Scheme and welfare of journalists, saying that facilities would be provided to martyred journalists 'children.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ)'s President Shehzada Zulfiqar Ahmedzai, BUJ's President Ayub Tareen and Quetta Press Club's President Raza-ur-Rehman also spoke at the ceremony.

Later, Chief Minister handed over Journalist Colony's document letter to Presidents of BUJ and Quetta Press Club.

