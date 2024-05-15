Funeral Prayer Of Major Babar Shaheed Offered At Zhob Cantt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 08:18 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The funeral prayer of Major Babar Niazi, who was martyred on Tuesday during an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Sambaza area of the Zhob district, Balochistan were offered at Zhob Cantt on Wednesday.
Senior military and civil officers, and public and civil administration representatives participated in the funeral prayer. The martyr would be buried in his hometown in Mianwali District with full military honours, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. .
Major Babar Shaheed was commissioned in the Punjab Regiment of Pakistan Army in 2012.
He was performing his duties in Frontier Corps Balochistan North at present.
"He is survived by a widow, a three-year-old son and parents," the ISPR said.
"The Armed Forces of Pakistan stand by the nation and are determined to thwart terrorist attempts to sabotage the peace and stability of the country. These sacrifices of our brave sons strengthen our resolve to fight against the menace of terrorism. The war against terrorism will continue till the end of the scourge of terrorism from the motherland," it added.
