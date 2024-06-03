Open Menu

PTI Founder, Qureshi Acquitted In Long March Vandalism Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 11:24 PM

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday acquitted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two different cases registered at the Golra police station related to long march vandalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday acquitted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two different cases registered at the Golra police station related to long march vandalism.

Judicial Magistrate Ahtisham Alam pronounced the verdict on the acquittal plea of PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The court also acquitted PTI leaders Ali Muhmmad Khan, Murad Saeed and former PTI leader Asad Umar.

Ali Muhammad Khan and Asad Umar appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Shah Mehmood Qureshi Police Station Long March Court

Recent Stories

Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

57 seconds ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

1 minute ago
 Govt to make no compromise on national security : ..

Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

5 minutes ago
 Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, ..

Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues

4 minutes ago
 SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for in ..

SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..

4 minutes ago
 3 suspects arrests by Attock police

3 suspects arrests by Attock police

4 minutes ago
Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam qu ..

Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam quarter-final

4 minutes ago
 Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreem ..

Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreement

4 minutes ago
 Ipsos distances itself from "Pakistan Cigarette Ma ..

Ipsos distances itself from "Pakistan Cigarette Market Assessment 2024"

2 hours ago
 Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environment ..

Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environmental Day' in AJK

2 hours ago
 SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday

SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday

2 hours ago
 11 killed in Quetta coal mine

11 killed in Quetta coal mine

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan