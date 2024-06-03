PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday acquitted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two different cases registered at the Golra police station related to long march vandalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday acquitted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two different cases registered at the Golra police station related to long march vandalism.

Judicial Magistrate Ahtisham Alam pronounced the verdict on the acquittal plea of PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The court also acquitted PTI leaders Ali Muhmmad Khan, Murad Saeed and former PTI leader Asad Umar.

Ali Muhammad Khan and Asad Umar appeared before the court and marked their attendance.