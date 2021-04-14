Funeral prayer of Shaheed Constable held

Funeral prayer of Shaheed Constable Muhammad Imran was offered at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Funeral prayer of Shaheed Constable Muhammad Imran was offered at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Wednesday.

Funeral prayer was attended by CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DG Rangers Major General Amir Majeed, DIG Investigation Sharq Jamal, DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kayani, Lahore CTO Syed Hamad Abid , and a large number of police officers.

Constable Mohammad Imran was martyred by violent protesters at Karol Ghati on Tuesday.He was resident of Batapur.

Muhammad Imran is survived by a widow, two sons and a daughter.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar and other officers expressed condolences with the father and heirs of the martyr.