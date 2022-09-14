PPP's Leader Nabeel Gabol on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against restoration of PTI's Lawmaker Abdul Shakoor Shad as MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :PPP's Leader Nabeel Gabol on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against restoration of PTI's Lawmaker Abdul Shakoor Shad as MNA.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the PTI's MNA had given false statement about his resignation before the court to get relief.

He said that Abdul Shakoor Shad had resigned from membership of Parliament from NA-246 and everything was available on record. He prayed the court to declare the seat as vacant after his resignation and also disqualify PTI's MNA for giving false statement.