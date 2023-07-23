Open Menu

Gandhara Tourism To Get 6b Dollars Targeted In 3 Years: Rumesh Kumar

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman for Prime Minister Task Force on Gandhara Tourism, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has said that concrete measures were underway to propel Gandhara tourism to six billion Dollars within in next three years.

"Efforts to promote Gandhara tourism will soon bear the fruits, as a result of which Pakistan will benefit one and half billion dollars in the first year, three billion in the second year and six billion dollars in the third year," he said while exclusively talking to APP here Sunday.

He said that unfortunately, Pakistan was not included in the United Nations Buddhist tourist circuit, on the contrary, 70 percent of Buddhist sites were situated in Pakistan.

Countries mentioned in the Buddhist tourism sites circuit encompassed merely 30 percent of the Buddhist civilization, therefore, efforts were being afoot to highlight Buddhist sites in Pakistan at international fora, he said.

He said that during the short span of time, since he joined the force as the Chairman Task Force, different visits to Buddhist sites were arranged at Shah Allah Ditta, Sawat, and Takht Bhai in order to highlight the Buddhist sites in the country. "I have arranged a round table conference and symposium, which attracted numbers of monks from other countries who returned to their countries as ambassadors of Pakistan," he added.

Furthermore, he said that the huge influx of foreign tourists would not only help to generate economic activity in the country but also help eliminate terrorism from the country.

He said that the promotion of Gandhara tourism was expected to foster stronger government-to-government, people-to-people and business-to-business connections.

At the end, the Chairman said that the task force had a great surprise regarding Gandhara Civilization and tourism which would be unveiled soon.

